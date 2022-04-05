Skip to Content
De Bruyne gives Man City 1-0 edge over Atletico Madrid in CL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has scored the only goal to give Manchester City a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. After a tight 70 minutes, City finally found its way through Atletico’s tough rearguard helped by Phil Foden’s vision 79 seconds after coming off the bench. Foden slid in a fine throughball and  De Bruyne raced through to fire in a low shot from a tight angle. Both City and Atletico have reached European Cup finals but have never lifted the trophy. 

