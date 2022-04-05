Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James 121-110 to eliminate Los Angeles from the playoff race. It was a tight game during the first half but Phoenix used a 29-9 run in the third quarter to create separation. The rest of the game was essentially a celebration for the Suns, who danced and dunked their way past the forlorn Lakers. Los Angeles — playing without James for a second straight game because of a sprained ankle — has lost seven straight. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points while Anthony Davis added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix, which avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.