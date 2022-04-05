At Masters, some come to see golfers, others to see gnomes

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The boxes weren’t flying off the shelves. They weren’t even making it onto the shelves. The Masters has gone gnome-mad. Yes. Gnomes. The must-have item at the Masters this year isn’t any of the shirts or pullovers or caps with the tournament’s logo that can only be bought by patrons who are lucky enough to have secured a way onto the grounds of Augusta National. Instead, the gnome is all the rage.