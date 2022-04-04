Skip to Content
US to play El Salvador, Grenada in World Cup prep matches

MIAMI (AP) — The United States will play 74th-ranked El Salvador and No. 170 Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League as preparation for the World Cup in November. The 15th-ranked U.S. has Nations League games on June 11 and 14 in Group D, and it also intends to play exhibition games on June 1 and 5, and on Sept. 23 and 27. Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.

