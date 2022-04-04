Tigers acquire OF Austin Meadows in trade with Rays

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have acquired outfielder Austin Meadows in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Detroit sent infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance round B pick in the 2022 amateur draft to Tampa Bay. Meadows hit .234 with 27 homers and a career-high 106 RBIs last season. Detroit is much improved after going 77-85 last year in its fifth consecutive losing season. Meadows joins a lineup that includes Javier Báez, who signed a blockbuster deal with the Tigers in free agency, and Spencer Torkelson, one of the majors’ top slugging prospects.