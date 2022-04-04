Syracuse F Cole Swider not returning, to pursue pro career

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Cole Swider will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA draft. Swider announced his decision on social media and said he would sign with an agent. The Rhode Island native transferred to Syracuse last year from Villanova and started all 33 games for the Orange. He averaged 13.9 points, second on the team to Buddy Boeheim, and topped Syracuse in rebounding, averaging 6.8. Swider also shot a team-high 41.1% from 3-point range. Syracuse finished 16-17. It was the first losing season in coach Jim Boeheim’s 46 years.