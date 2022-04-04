Saints adding defensive end Charlton, defensive back Evans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to free-agent contracts with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans. General manager Mickey Loomis announced the contracts on Monday. he 6-foot-6, 270-pound Charlton played for Pittsburgh last season, appearing in 11 games with one start. He had half a sack among 18 tackles. Charlton went to Michigan and was selected in the first round by Dallas in 2017. He played two seasons for the Cowboys, followed by one season each for Miami, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot, 199-pound Evans started 21 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first two NFL seasons before an Achilles injury.