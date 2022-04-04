Post play proved pivotal throughout Final Four

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack’s late inside baskets to help Kansas surge past North Carolina in the NCAA championship game followed a Final Four trend. The way teams played in the post had a major influence on all three games. The 6-foot-10 McCormack scored the final four points of Monday night’s national title game to finish with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ 72-69 triumph. He also had a game-high 25 points in a semifinal victory over Villanova. North Carolina 6-10 center Armando Bacot also was among the top players in the Final Four. He outproduced Duke 7-footer Mark Williams significantly in UNC’s semifinal win but was bothered by an ankle injury in the final.