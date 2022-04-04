Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:19 pm

Post play proved pivotal throughout Final Four

KEYT

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack’s late inside baskets to help Kansas surge past North Carolina in the NCAA championship game followed a Final Four trend. The way teams played in the post had a major influence on all three games. The 6-foot-10 McCormack scored the final four points of Monday night’s national title game to finish with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas’ 72-69 triumph. He also had a game-high 25 points in a semifinal victory over Villanova. North Carolina 6-10 center Armando Bacot also was among the top players in the Final Four. He outproduced Duke 7-footer Mark Williams significantly in UNC’s semifinal win but was bothered by an ankle injury in the final.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content