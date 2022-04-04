Lockout experience fuels Astros’ Baker’s unorthodox approach

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As either a player, coach or manager, Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros has been through every baseball work stoppage. Experience gleaned from late starts and shortened seasons has prompted an unorthodox approach to spring training that’s expected to carry over into the regular season. Notably, when some teams deployed potential opening day lineups in their first spring games, Baker held nearly all major league position players out of the Astros’ first four Grapefruit League games. He intends to continue his conservative approach when the Astros open the regular season on Thursday at the Los Angeles Angels.