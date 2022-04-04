Skip to Content
DeBrusk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blue Jackets 3-2

By MITCH STACY
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 1:03 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zach Werenski scored late in the second period to tie the score. After a scoreless third, the DeBrusk beat him Elvis Merzlikins following a Columbus turnover. DeBrusk scored in his fifth straight game, Craig Smith also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots in the penalty-filled game as the Bruins bolstered their playoff positioning. Boston has won three straight and 10 of the last 12.

