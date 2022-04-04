Commanders refute report team withheld ticket revenue

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders are denying a report that alleged they withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams. A team spokeswoman said in a statement there was absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time. She added that anyone who testified to Congress suggesting that committed perjury. The lawyer for a former Washington VP of sales and customer service said her client testified truthfully and accused the NFL club of defamation. Front Office Sports citing sources reported the House Oversight Committee received information to indicate Washington withheld ticket revenue. Congress began investigating the team earlier this year after the league did not release a written report of an investigation into sexual harassment inside the organization.