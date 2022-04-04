Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin. Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina. The Jayhawks started fast and faded even faster to fall into a 15-point hole by halftime. They roared back behind Self’s adjustments, setting a record for biggest halftime comeback in championship game history.