Warriors win second straight, beat struggling Kings 109-90

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90. Nemanja Bjelica had season-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists. The Warriors won their second straight after not winning consecutive games since early March. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Kings held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.