Staley, Auriemma could meet next year for another title

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma hugged at midcourt after South Carolina ended UConn’s undefeated run in NCAA championship games. It was the first time the coaches had met on women basketball’s biggest stage and may not be the last with so many talented players returning for both teams next season, including the last two AP Players of the Year in Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Paige Bueckers of UConn.