Augsburg beats Wolfsburg to boost Bundesliga survival hopes

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Augsburg has boosted its chances of Bundesliga survival with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Goals from Iago, Florian Niederlechner and Mads Pedersen were enough to lift Augsburg three points above Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin in the relegation zone and two points above Stuttgart having played a game less than its rivals. Augsburg hosts Mainz for their coronavirus-postponed game on Wednesday, after which all teams will have six games left to play. Wolfsburg was without coach Florian Kohfeldt due to his coronavirus infection. Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer preserved his team’s 1-1 draw with Mainz as the visitors fought back and almost claimed a late win.