UNC gets best of Duke in epic 3rd meeting at Final Four

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse style better than Duke could play bully ball. And that helped the Tar Heels claim a titanic third battle this year in the Final Four — their first meeting ever in the NCAA Tournament. Love scored 28 points to help UNC beat Duke 81-77 in Saturday night’s national semifinals. North Carolina shot 50% and made 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime. It was a familiar storyline from UNC’s win in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game four weeks earlier. Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 22 after halftime.