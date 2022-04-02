Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:12 pm

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

KEYT

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied their franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching the team’s marks in the 2000-01 and 2017-18 seasons. Colorado possesses the league’s top home points percentage. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured two of the best scorers in the business, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Mike Matheson and Crosby scored for the Penguins. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content