Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:10 pm

St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie to enter NBA draft

KEYT

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie is entering the NBA draft. A two-time selection to the all-Big East first team, Champagnie has announced he plans to give up the rest of his college eligibility and hire an agent. The 6-foot-8 forward explored his pro prospects last year after winning the Big East scoring title as a sophomore. But he ultimately withdrew from the draft and returned to school. Champagnie averaged 19.2 points, second in the Big East, and a team-high 6.6 rebounds for the Red Storm this season. He ranks 20th on the career scoring list at St. John’s.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content