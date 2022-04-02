Nets’ Dragic has COVID-19 symptoms, won’t play against Hawks

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic has COVID-19 symptoms, according to coach Steve Nash, and is not playing against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Nash says Dragic “doesn’t feel well.” The loss of Dragic leaves the Nets’ backcourt thin as shooting guard Seth Curry was held out with a sore left ankle. Meanwhile, Nets forward Ben Simmons is with the team and participated in some light shooting. Simmons apparently is not close to making his debut with Brooklyn since his trade from Philadelphia on February 10. Nash says Simmons “is not even moving around a lot.”