Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during the streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadelphia entered tied for last with New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle, ending the NHL’s Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989.