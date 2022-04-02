Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:58 am

Man U held by Leicester 1-1, struggling to make EPL top 4

KEYT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has been dealt a further setback in its bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season by drawing with Leicester 1-1 at home in the English Premier League. Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday but missed the game at Old Trafford with flu-like symptoms. United ended up needing a rare goal from Fred to get a point. The defensive midfielder scored in the 66th, three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester with a diving header. United is in sixth place and four points adrift of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content