Kupcho takes 6-shot lead into Mission Hills major finale

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship. Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total — also the lowest three-round score in a women’s major. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit was second after a 70. Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppie’s Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Best known as the Dinah Shore, the event that started in 1972 is moving to Houston.