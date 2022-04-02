Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:00 pm

Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

KEYT

KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20.  Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content