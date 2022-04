By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-101 win over the New York Knicks. Garland led seven Cavaliers in double figures as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak. Obi Toppin scored a career-high 20 points. Evan Fournier had 19. Immanuel Quickley scored 17 off the bench. RJ Barrett finished with 12, and Alec Burks had 11 for New York.