White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension, was announced last season. He tweeted Thursday that the penalty would be a two-game suspension and $10,000 fine. MLB says the sides reached a settlement. Dugouts cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.