Union Berlin beats Cologne, celebrates end of restrictions

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin and its supporters have celebrated the end of coronavirus restrictions with a noisy 1-0 win over Cologne in a Bundesliga game played in front of a sell-out 22,012-capacity crowd. Taiwo Awoniyi’s 12th league goal of the season helped Union overtake the visitors to move to seventh with six games of the season remaining. But that was just the cherry on the top for Union’s ecstatic fans, who welcomed the day that almost all coronavirus restrictions were dropped in Berlin despite stubbornly high infection rates across the country.