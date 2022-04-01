Osaka-Swiatek in Miami women’s final; Ruud advances

Skip to Content
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Naomi Osaka is playing her first final in more than a year on Saturday, which sounds like a comeback story. She doesn’t see it that way. The unseeded Osaka will meet second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open women’s final. It’s a matchup pitting the world’s former No. 1-ranked player against the woman who will replace the now-retired Ash Barty atop the women’s rankings on Monday. In the men’s semifinals, Casper Ruud advanced to the final. He’ll face either Hubert Hurkacz or Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

