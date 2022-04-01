Not just happy to be going to Qatar, Canada aims to compete

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Canada is included in Group F for the opening stage of the World Cup in Qatar with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. Canada will face Belgium in its opener on Nov. 23. With a star-studded roster that includes Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, Belgium is ranked No. 2 in the world. Croatia played in the final in Russia but fell to France for the trophy. Morocco is No. 24. Canada is the lowest-ranked team of the group at No. 38.