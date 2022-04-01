Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open, cites neck discomfort

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Valero Texas Open after nine holes of the second round, citing discomfort in his neck. Wearing a strip of medical tape on the side of his neck, Matsuyama teed off Friday and birdied his opening hole at TPC San Antonio. He made bogey two holes later and came back with another birdie on the 16th hole for a 1-under-par on the back nine. With a 1-over tournament total, he was below the cut line. Matsuyama is scheduled to defend his Masters title starting Thursday.