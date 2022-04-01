MASTERS ’22: ‘Tea Olive’ hole can be smelly start to Masters

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Talk about a rude welcome to the Master. The opening hole is known as “Tea Olive” because of the fragrant shrubs planted along the 445-yard hole. But it can get a little smelly. Tiger Woods recalls his first time playing it as a pro and pulling it into the trees on the left to make bogey. Charl Schwartzel hit perhaps the most remarkable shot. He used 6-iron to chip in for birdie in 2011 the year he won the Masters. On the other side is Ernie Els. He famously took six putts from 2 feet in 2016 and scored a 9.