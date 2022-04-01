Lea Maurer becomes 1st woman to lead USC swim programs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist Lea Maurer was named head coach of Southern California’s men’s and women’s swimming teams. She is the first woman to lead both programs. Maurer had served as interim head coach after Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave by the university last fall amid allegations of abusive behavior toward athletes. He resigned in March. Maurer competed at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, winning gold and bronze medals.