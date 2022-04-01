Skip to Content
Kentucky appeals court denies Baffert’s motion for stay

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals has rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension. The Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin on Monday as a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones. Signage outside Baffert’s barn at Santa Anita was removed as part of a California Horse Racing Board rule that says any trainer suspended for 60 days or more be banned from all CHRB facilities. Baffert had already transferred four promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers so they can potentially qualify for the Kentucky Derby on May 7.

