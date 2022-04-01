Skip to Content
Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Stolarz made his first start since March 12 after missing eight games and had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew and Trevor Zegras with a lacrosse-style goal also scored for the Ducks. The Coyotes have lost six of seven and played their first game without leading scorer Clayton Keller.

The Associated Press

