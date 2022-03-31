Stadiums built but scrutiny endures for Qatar World Cup head

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — On the eve of the World Cup draw, Qatar’s chief organizer says “nobody accepts any sort of suffering” that his country has tried to prevent with changes to labor laws. Hassan Al-Thawadi’s responses do not always placate those aghast at the suffering of migrant workers whose low-paid labor was relied on to build not only stadiums but also Qatar’s wider infrastructure that is beyond his direct remit. Al-Thawadi is riled that “people are very quick to pass judgment,” and says Qatar will continue to adopt further improvements to working conditions after the Dec. 18 World Cup final.