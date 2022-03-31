Revived by Xavi, Barcelona hosts Sevilla for 2nd in league

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández has revived Barcelona since returning to Camp Nou four months ago. The club that was languishing in seventh place in the Spanish standings can now pull level on points with second-place Sevilla if it beats that team on Sunday. Barcelona is flying high after routing leader Real Madrid 4-0 before an international break. Madrid is still 12 points clear of Barcelona before it visits Celta Vigo on Saturday. It will when play Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Atlético Madrid plays Alavés before it heads to Manchester City.