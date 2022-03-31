Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:28 pm

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft

KEYT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. Ivey wrote on social media that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream and that he’s beyond excited for the journey. Ivey averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content