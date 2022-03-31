Padres see a lot to like in top prospect CJ Abrams

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Shortstop CJ Abrams has used extended playing time this spring to display the tools that made him San Diego’s first-round choice in the 2019 draft. It might just pay off with a spot on the opening day roster. The Padres have already said they plan to use Kim Ha-seong to fill in for superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is expected to be out until at least mid-June due to a broken left wrist. That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t have a spot for Abrams.