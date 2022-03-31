Skip to Content
Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley enters name for NBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley has announced he’s entering the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard, who averaged a team-leading 14.4 points for his hometown Fighting Irish, tweeted his intention on Wednesday. Wesley was an Indiana All-Star at Riley High School and Notre Dame’s first South Bend public school basketball prospect since 1985. Wesley was the only freshman in a starting lineup dominated by seniors and grad students at Notre Dame, which finished with a 24-11 record. That included going 15-5, along with North Carolina, as runners-up to Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Duke. The draft will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in New York. 

