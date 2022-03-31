Haaland questionable for Dortmund after injury with Norway

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund faces an anxious wait to see if top scorer Erling Haaland will be fit to face Leipzig on Saturday after the Norway forward returned from international duty with a foot injury. Dortmund coach Marco Rose says “the foot is big, swollen, blue. We’re working on it but there’s a big question mark.” Haaland picked up the injury after scoring two goals during Norway’s 9-0 rout of Armenia in their friendly game on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Haaland has already missed much of the season due to various injuries. If he can’t play on Saturday it will be the 17th game he’ll have missed this season for Dortmund due to injury.