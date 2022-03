SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin says Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19. The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10. The 34-year-old German missed the first two races of the F1 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia because of his coronavirus infection. Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg had replaced Vettel for both races.