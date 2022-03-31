DeRozan scores 50, Bulls rally past Clippers 135-130 in OT

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-130 in overtime. DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high. The five-time All-Star scored 17 in the fourth quarter, though he missed the go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds of regulation after making the first two attempts to tie it. He then scored 10 in overtime, helping the Bulls come away with a win they sorely needed after falling behind by 16 in the third. Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for a big part of the season, moved a half-game ahead of sixth-place Toronto with five remaining. Reggie Jackson led Los Angeles with 34 points. Paul George scored 22.