Coach K builds Blue Devils into his final Final Four team

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In one of his tried-and-true motivational speeches, Mike Krzyzewski outlined his four pillars of team building. They are: making everyone feel important, taking ownership, adaptability and doing things with feeling. Duke perfected the first three to help Coach K reach his 13th and most amazing Final Four. Next comes the “feeling” part. Now that the record-setting, 75-year-old coach is in New Orleans, he knows he must walk a fine line between enjoying the moment and letting it overwhelm his team. Krzyzewski says he’s always thought that being able to share the emotion with his players is the best feeling. Their next chance comes Saturday, when the Blue Devils meet archrival North Carolina in the national semifinals, If Duke wins, Coach K will go for his sixth national title Monday.