Teenager jailed for 6 weeks for racially abusing Rashford

WORCESTER, England (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to six weeks in prison for racially abusing England soccer player Marcus Rashford on social media last year after the European Championship final. Justin Lee Price is 19. He targeted Rashford with abuse after the Manchester United player missed a penalty in the shootout won by Italy in July. Price previously admitted to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing on March 17. Price initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported. He then denied the offense in his first police interview but later admitted to posting the tweet.