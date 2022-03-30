Reds’ Greene, with 104 mph heater, makes opening rotation

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Hunter Greene has cracked the Cincinnati Reds’ season-opening rotation. The second overall pick from the 2017 draft reached 104 mph with his fastball in Triple-A last season and could be one of the most exciting rookies in baseball this year. The right-hander will pitch behind opening-day starter Tyler Mahle during a weekend series against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Manager David Bell informed Greene that he’d made the team Tuesday, and Cincinnati announced it Wednesday. Mahle will pitch the opener Thursday, April 7, with Reiver Sanmartin and Vladimir Gutierrez going Friday and Saturday. Greene will pitch that Sunday for his major league debut.