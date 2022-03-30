Nationals allow 29 runs in spring game vs Cardinals

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals fans have reasons to doubt 2022 will be their year, and they got 29 more Wednesday. Pitchers Anibal Sanchez and Cade Cavalli allowed 10 runs each while the Nationals were shellacked 29-8 by the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training game — a laugher even by exhibition standards. The Cardinals scored 15 times in the eighth inning, a barrage that began against Cavalli. St. Louis has never scored more than 12 runs in an inning during a regular-season game.