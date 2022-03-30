Jeers for Maguire reopen old wounds in England’s soccer team

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The abuse aimed at Harry Maguire during England’s friendly match against the Ivory Coast has cast doubt on the seemingly improved relationship between England fans and the national team under coach Gareth Southgate. Maguire was booed by a section of supporters before and during the team’s 3-0 win at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Southgate has described the reception Maguire received as “ludicrous” while many of the center back’s teammates have jumped to his defense. Maguire has typically been a reliable presence in the England team in recent years. The reason for the abuse appears to be his below-par displays for Manchester United.