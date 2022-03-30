Skip to Content
Doncic’s 35 points, 13 assists send Mavs past Cavs 120-112

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and just missed another triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 win over Cleveland. The Cavaliers were without star forward Evan Mobley, who will miss at least two more games with a sprained ankle. Dorian Finney-Smith made six 3-pointers and added a career-high 28 points for Dallas. Doncic scored 20 in the third, when the Mavericks took control by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-22. Caris LeVert had his best game with Cleveland, scoring 32. Darius Garland added 25 and 10 assists for the Cavs, who have dropped four of five. 

