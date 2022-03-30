Deep thinking: Rockies add more power to lineup with Bryant

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million deal to power the Colorado Rockies to the playoffs. He’s been there six of seven years over his career and Colorado hasn’t visited since 2018. The arrival of the 30-year-old slugger follows the departure of Trevor Story, the infielder who signed with the Boston Red Sox. Before Bryant’s surprise arrival, this was looking like an offseason with not much sizzle for Colorado. The splashiest additions were reliever Alex Colome, starter Chad Kuhl and shortstop Jose Iglesias. The Rockies open the season by hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8.