Another quick day for Pegula, who makes Miami Open semis

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Forget three-setters. Jessica Pegula doesn’t even need second sets these days. The No. 16 seed has made the semifinals at the Miami Open and benefitted from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa on Wednesday after the Spaniard retired five games into the first set. Pegula has played four matches so far in this tournament. She needed only 5 1/2 sets to record those victories. She had a first-round bye and won her next two matches in straight sets. Her fourth-round match ended when unseeded Anhelina Kalinina retired after Pegula won the first set 6-0. Then came Wednesday and Badosa bowed out down 4-1.