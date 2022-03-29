Kreider scores 45th goal, Rangers hold off Penguins 3-2

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Braden Schneider scored less than five minutes apart in the second period, and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. Chris Kreider added his 45th goal in the third as the Rangers topped Pittsburgh for the second time in five days. Igor Shesterskin made 22 saves, including a stop on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel in the final seconds. Sidney Crosby scored his 25th goal and Brian Boyle got his ninth for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves but fell to 6-2 in his last eight starts, with both losses coming to New York.